Halsey unveils new album cover showing the ‘joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Halsey has debuted new video tied to her upcoming album.

A pregnant Halsey is seen in the 13-minute, silent video walking through the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York before stopping to reveal her own album cover art for “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” her fourth album.

The new music is produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and due out Aug. 27.

The cover shows Halsey in a photo taken by Lucas Garrido, sitting on a gold throne, wearing a crown, with a child on her lap (not her own). Her breast is uncovered. The singer is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin.

Of the cover, Halsey wrote on Instagram: “This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”

She continued: “This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

