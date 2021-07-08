Megan Fox discusses her son being bullied for wearing dresses

CNN - Entertainment

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Actress Megan Fox says her 8-year-old son has been bullied online by people who don’t agree with his fashion choices.

Fox, who stars in the new movie “Till Death,” said in a recent interview that her eldest child, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, has been criticized by “mean, awful and cruel people.”

“I don’t want him to ever have to read that s— because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses.'”

Fox has talked previously about supporting her son’s creativity.

“Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes,” Fox said during appearance on ‘The Talk’ in 2019 . “And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there here in California he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.'”

Green has also talked about it previously as well.

“I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses,” Green said. “To them I say, ‘I don’t care.'”

