‘Prison Break’ star Wentworth Miller reveals autism diagnosis

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Wentworth Miller has revealed he received an autism diagnosis a year ago, and he’s sharing his feelings about it with the world.

The “Prison Break” star said on Instagram, “This isn’t something I’d change … immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything I’ve achieved/articulated.”

He did not include a picture alongside the caption, and instead posted a blank white square. He continued: “This fall marks 1 year since I received my informal autism diagnosis. Preceded by a self-diagnosis. Followed by a formal diagnosis. It was a long, flawed process in need of updating. IMO. I’m a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old.”

Wentworth is 49.

Miller wrote that he knows “access to a diagnosis is a privilege many do not enjoy,” and that the diagnosis was “a shock” but “not a surprise.”

“I don’t know enough about autism. (There’s a lot to know.),” he wrote. “Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding. Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens.”

Meanwhile, he adds, “I don’t want to run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room. The #autistic community (this I do know) has historically been talked over. Spoken for. I don’t wish to do additional harm. Only to raise my hand, say, ‘I am here.’ Have been (w/o realizing it).”

Miller thanked people in his life who “consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years” and allowed him to “move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them.”

