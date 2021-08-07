Olympics schedule and events to watch Saturday

CNN - Entertainment

Alyssa Kraus, CNN

The Olympics are winding down this weekend, with the closing ceremony on Sunday. However, several events are still in full swing, with medals being awarded in baseball, basketball, football and more on Saturday.

Here are some events you won’t want to miss on Saturday. Remember, Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Standard Time.

Artistic Swimming: Medals will be presented in the artistic swimming free routine team finals. The event will be broadcast at 6:30 a.m. ET. This is the final competition for artistic swimming in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Baseball: Japan will take on Team USA in the gold medal game for baseball. The game, held at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, will be live at 6 a.m. ET.

Basketball: The final games in both men’s and women’s basketball will be held on Saturday. The women’s bronze game will take place at 3 a.m. ET and the men’s bronze match will take place at 7 a.m. ET. The gold medal match for women’s basketball will be held at 10:30 p.m. ET. However, if you’re interested in the men’s gold medal match, the US men’s team’s game will be replayed on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. after originally airing on Friday.

Equestrian: The top equestrian teams will compete on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET in the jumping team final. This will be the last event for equestrian in the Tokyo Olympics.

Rhythmic Gymnastics: Ten gymnasts will compete in ball, hoop, clubs and ribbon in the rhythmic gymnastics all-around individual final. The event will be broadcast at 2:20 a.m. ET. Later, at 10 p.m. ET, eight countries — each with five gymnasts — will compete in the group all-around final.

Football: The final football match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET. In the men’s gold medal match, Brazil and Spain will face off from International Stadium Yokohama.

Track and Field: The final events in track and field will be held throughout the day on Saturday. Medals will be awarded in the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, women’s high jump, men’s 1500m, women’s 10,000m and men’s javelin. The events will begin at 6 a.m. ET. Later, medals will also be awarded at the men’s marathon at 6 p.m. ET.

Volleyball: Several key matches in both men’s and women’s volleyball will take place on Saturday. The men’s bronze medal match will be held at 12:30 a.m. ET, while the men’s gold medal match will take place at 8:15 a.m. ET. The women’s bronze medal match will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, with the women’s gold medal match being held the following day.

