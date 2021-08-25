‘Matrix 4’ trailer and title drops at CinemaCon

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

We now know more about the new “Matrix” sequel.

Deadline reports that footage and a title were unveiled by Warner Bros. (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) at CinemaCon.

According to the publication, the trailer for “The Matrix: Resurrections” includes Neil Patrick Harris as a therapist talking to Keanu Reeves’ Neo, a man who discovers that humanity is trapped inside a simulated reality known as the Matrix, and that he is the destined champion who can help liberate them.

The movie also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

No word yet on when the trailer for the film, which is directed by Lana Wachowski, will be available to be seen by the public.

The movie is scheduled to be released on December 22.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.