‘The Wonder Years’ trailer hits familiar notes

CNN - Entertainment

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The new trailer for ABC’s reboot of “The Wonder Years” hits all the right notes as it starts out with that iconic song from Joe Cocker.

From there, narrator Don Cheadle and an all-new cast take the reins of the beloved title.

This take on the coming-of-age story focuses on the Williams family — 12-year-old Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams), his sister and parents. Set in the late ’60s, the story will follow the ups and downs of the middle-class family, who is Black, living in Montgomrey, Alabama.

Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki and Julian Lerner also star.

Original “Wonder Years” star Fred Savage is among the executive producers.

It premieres September 22.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.