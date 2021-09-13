‘Orange Is the New Black’ star Uzo Aduba reveals she got married last year

CNN - Entertainment

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Uzo Aduba, star of “Orange Is the New Black,” “In Treatment,” and “Mrs. America,” has announced that she married filmmaker Robert Sweeting last year.

The 40-year-old actress shared the life update with fans on Instagram on Sunday by posting a picture of herself and her new husband on their wedding day. She added that he was the “best thing that ever happened” to her.

“‘When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.’ –When Harry Met Sally,” she captioned the snap, quoting Nora Ephron’s famous line from the 1989 romantic comedy.

Aduba then continued in her own words: “For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”

The three-time Emmy winner was soon inundated with congratulatory messages from scores of her 2.3 million Instagram followers and fellow celebrities.

“Zero Dark Thirty” actress Jessica Chastain wrote: “Ahhhhhhh!!!!!!! Congratulations! ❤️”

“Bridesmaids” and “X-Men” star Rose Byrne wrote: “Oh my SO BEAUTIFUL!! Congratulations mate the best xx just lovely ❤️❤️❤️ you both look so happy ☺️.”

Sweeting also took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures of the couple together, while revealing that they were celebrating their first anniversary.

“One year ago I married this gorgeous, talented and incredible woman,” he wrote. “This past year has made me appreciate the fragile nature of life and the importance of living it. At a time where the world is upside down, we learned to find joy and peace in each other. You are the greatest person I’ve ever known, and I’m proud to be your husband.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.