Late-night hosts join forces for first ever ‘Climate Night’

CNN - Entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Late night is stepping up for the planet.

Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah will unite across networks on Sept. 22 for “Climate Night,” focusing their programming on climate change.

Shows that will participate include TBS’s “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Though the subject matter is serious, there will be jokes.

“I don’t want to die,” said Kimmel of why he’s participating.

“In the interest of recycling, please use whatever Jimmy Kimmel said,” quipped Fallon.

“I’m thrilled to participate in ‘Climate Night,'” said Bee. “But maybe we should move it up a few days? Just because, you know, it’s urgent?”

“I’m proud to dedicate one entire night of my show to the climate, so I can say I wasn’t part of the problem, I was 1/365th of the solution,” said Colbert.

“Climate Night” takes place during Climate Week NYC, a weeklong summit of global leaders and climate activists promoting actionable solutions to address the climate crisis.

“Climate Night” was created by former “Daily Show” and “Patriot Act” showrunner Steve Bodow.

“Climate change has gone very fast from ‘probably the future,’ to ‘actually, right now’ — which means we all need to be talking and thinking about it much more,” Bodow said. “Late-night hosts reflect our national conversation even more than Russian Twitter bots set it — so this incredible group of shows coming together makes a statement about the scale and urgency of the world’s hottest problem.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.