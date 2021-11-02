Alec Baldwin has not been asked by authorities to return to New Mexico, source says

By Chloe Melas and Paul Vercammen, CNN

A source close to Alec Baldwin tells CNN that the actor has not been formally asked by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office to return to New Mexico for in-person questioning regarding the investigation into last month’s fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” The individual with knowledge of the situation said that Baldwin would “do whatever is asked.”

The source added that Baldwin and his family will remain in Vermont for the foreseeable future as they deal with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of the film. She was 42.

The movie’s director, Joel Souza, 48, was wounded in the shoulder.

According to an affidavit in the case, the film’s assistant director shouted “cold gun,” which means the firearm didn’t have live rounds, before handing the gun to Baldwin.

Baldwin told reporters on Saturday that he is in touch with law enforcement every day, but in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett Monday night, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that authorities wanted to speak to the actor in person.

“I know that he has been in contact with our investigators. I don’t know if that’s every day or every other day, but he has been receptive to phone calls. But we would like to obviously have him here in person to clarify any statements or clarify any facts that we have,” Mendoza said.

On Tuesday, Juan Rios, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said, “In person interviews are always preferred by investigators. Mr. Baldwin has always been available to detectives involved in this case, whether via phone or in person. If and when detectives request to speak with him in person, they will advise him of their request.”

Rios added that Mendoza is specifically interested in in-person interviews with the movie’s assistant director and armorer, who have previously been identified by authorities as focuses of the investigation.

No criminal charges have been filed, but the district attorney for Santa Fe County said recently she has not ruled any out.

