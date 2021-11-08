Sarah Jessica Parker is not here for your ‘misogynist’ ageism

By Marianne Garvey

Sarah Jessica Parker is tackling criticism of her looks as she grows older.

Parker says she and her former “Sex and the City” co-stars have received some negative comments over how their physical appearances have changed as they’ve gotten older. The cast is in production on a spinoff series, “And Just Like That…”

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man.,” Parker tells Vogue. “‘Gray hair, gray hair, gray hair. Does she have gray hair?'”

In July Parker displayed her natural gray roots while out for lunch with friends. She addressed the frenzy that followed, saying, “I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!”

Parker adds that the scrutiny has gotten worse because of social media.

“It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better,” she said.

“I know what I look like. I have no choice,” she added. “What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

