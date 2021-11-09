Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 1:43 PM

Impossibly, Billie Eilish might get you into your feelings while counting to the number 2

<i>Theo Wargo/Getty Images</i><br/>During her visit to TV's most famous fictional block
Getty Images
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
During her visit to TV's most famous fictional block

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Never has counting been so unexpectedly emotional.

During her visit to TV’s most famous fictional block, Billie Eilish sat down with the Count from “Sesame Street” for a lesson on the number 2 set to the tune of her hit “Happier Than Ever.”

A warning for those intending to press play below: the song might stir your feelings in a way counting never has before.

Oh, what’s that on my face? Those are two tears, kids.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content