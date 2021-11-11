See who won at the 2021 CMA Awards



Megan Thomas, CNN

The 2021 Country Music Association Awards were presented Wednesday.

See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs *WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce *WINNER

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen *WINNER

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor — fiddle *WINNER

Paul Franklin — steel guitar

Aaron Sterling — drums

Ilya Toshinskiy — banjo

Derek Wells – guitar

Album of the Year

“29” – Carly Pearce

“Dangerous: The Double Album” – Morgan Wallen

“Heart” – Eric Church

“Skeletons” – Brothers Osborne

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Single of the Year

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Song of the Year

“Forever After All” – Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

“Hell Of A View” – Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

“One Night Standards” – Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over” – Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Musical Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNER

Music Video of the Year

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNER

“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne

