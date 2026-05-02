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Local Forecast

Warm and quiet Saturday to give way to breezes starting Sunday night

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Published 3:32 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's a warm and quiet start to the weekend here in the Coachella Valley! Saturday's temperatures have climbed well into the 90s across the deserts this afternoon. Sunday still looks to be not quite as warm, and breezes are expected to build again in the evening!

Conditions for your dinner plans Saturday night look impeccable. Winds will largely remain calm as temperatures become milder through the evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Highs on Sunday will be a bit cooler compared to Saturday. They are expected to drop about 5-7°F with highs in the low to mid 90s valley-wide.

Sunday's cooling is just the beginning. A low pressure system is inviting increasing winds starting Sunday night, with gusts 25-40 MPH expected on the valley floor. Winds will peak on Monday, nearing 60 MPH through the passes.

Those winds will help temperatures cool further for Monday and Tuesday. Highs for the start of the workweek are expected in the low 80s before high pressure rebuilds Wednesday and beyond. That drier and warmer weather means temperatures shoot up about 20 degrees from Tuesday to Thursday! We're still far out, but we're also eyeing the return of triple-digit heat by next weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

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Gavin Nguyen

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