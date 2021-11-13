Taylor Swift releases short film that fans think is about her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal



By Chloe Melas, CNN

Taylor Swift officially broke the internet Friday.

Not only did she release her re-recording of her 2012 album “Red” — this time it’s called “Red (Taylor’s Version)” — but she dropped a short film that has her fans’ jaws on the floor.

It’s called “All Too Well,” named after a track of the same name off her album. For years fans have assumed that the song, which tells the story of a breakup, was about her whirlwind, short-lived romance with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010.

Now that the nearly 15 minute short film is out, the speculation that it was about Gyllenhaal appears to have been solidified in the minds of her fans, who call themselves “Swifties.”

The video has already amassed over 13 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours since it premiered.

This version of the song has new lyrics, which spill some major tea about the relationship, “And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes / I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age / But I’m in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind / You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die.”

One telling lyric and scene is when Swift reveals that she was heartbroken on her 21st birthday, which slips perfectly into the Swift-Gyllenhaal dating timeline like a glove.

She talked to Jimmy Fallon about her decision to re-record the song but has never confirmed that the song is about the actor. CNN has reached out to him for comment.

