Adele’s ’30’: What the reviews say

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The reviews are in on Adele’s new album titled “30” and it looks like fans aren’t the only ones in love with her.

“’30’ Is the Best Adele Album Yet” reads the headline from Rolling Stone’s five out five stars review.

“Adele has never sounded more ferocious than she does on ’30’—more alive to her own feelings, more virtuosic at shaping them into songs in the key of her own damn life,” Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield writes. “It’s her toughest, most powerful album yet.”

Variety dubbed the new album her “rawest, riskiest and best,” while Vulture declared “30 Is Adele at Her All-Time Best.”

“Adele is a volcano, stewing in secret for years until the moment she cuts loose and melts everything in her path,” Vulture’s Craig Jenkins writes.

The publications from her native UK have also weighed in. The Evening Standard calls “30” “a devastating comeback,” while The Independent declared that the “Patron saint of heartbreak licks her wounds in a divorce album that takes risks.”

“Adele possesses that perfectly imperfect voice, gargantuan and frail all at once,” Annabel Nugent

of The Independent writes. “It’s epic without resorting to showy, melismatic affectations.”

The eagerly awaited “30” debuts in the US Friday.

