Priyanka Chopra Jonas isn’t acting like she and Nick Jonas are having problems

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Someone apparently forgot to tell Priyanka Chopra Jonas that there’s speculation she and Nick Jonas are having marital issues.

It all started when the actress/producer dropped “Jonas” from her name on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

That began chatter that the star couple may have split.

But then on Monday Nick Jonas posted a video on his Instagram account showing him working out with some weights as he did bicep curls.

His wife had quite the reaction.

“Damn! I just died in your arms…” she wrote in the comments, along with three emoticons including a face with heart eyes.

The couple married in 2018.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.