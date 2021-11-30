Chadwick Boseman honored by celeb friends on his birthday

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Friends and family paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on Monday.

The “Black Panther” star, who would have turned 45 on November 29, died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

A posting on his verified Instagram account showed Boseman in a photo looking out over vegetation, water and mountains.

“While we’re all missing his incredible spirit today, we are grateful for the lessons and legacy he left behind,” the caption read. “This day gave him to us- we will continue to celebrate him and take joy in all of the love you are sending his way. Happy heavenly birthday, Chad.”

His “Black Panther” co-star Lupita Nyong’o posted a photo of them embracing with no caption.

Fellow actor Viola Davis shared a compilation video of Boseman from People magazine.

“Happy birthday in Heaven! Oh how you’re missed…..your talent, your heart, your legacy!,” she wrote in the caption. “Love you King..forever.”

Actress Kerry Washington tweeted “Happy Birthday in heaven, King #ChadwickBoseman.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.