‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss end engagement

It’s a wrap for two of the stars of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules.”

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss shared a joint statement on social media that they have split and ended their engagement.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the caption on a photo showing them together reads. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Kennedy, who is a DJ and a producer, has been on the show which launched in 2013 for years where his struggle with sobriety has been documented.

Leviss began appearing on the show as his girlfriend in Season 5 before becoming a series regular in Season 9.

“With nearly two years of sobriety under his belt, James Kennedy is doing better than ever — his music career is skyrocketing and he’s planning to propose to the love of his life, Raquel Leviss,” his Bravo bio reads.

“He’s even gotten closer with his family and friends, including former partner-in-crime, Lala Kent,” it continues.”But sobriety hasn’t cured all of James’ demons and when he continues to struggle with controlling his emotions, the group worries that Raquel might be marrying into a nightmare.”

