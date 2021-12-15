Chris Noth explains why Carrie didn’t call 911 on ‘And Just Like That…’



By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Chris Noth jokes that he’s been wearing black, holding his rosary beads and “saying all my Hail Marys.”

The actor talked to Vogue about the death of his character, Mr. Big, on the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That…” which has caused quite a stir among viewers.

Noth said he felt “good” about the storyline, adding that the creator of both shows “Michael Patrick King is such a wonderful craftsman, and I thought it could have gone wrong easily, you know?”

“He was on a tight rope in terms of not being over-sentimental or morbid,” Noth said. “He was really happy with how it came together and how the show looked and how it has reinvented itself.”

“All things end, and it was time for him to go, unless we’re gonna be doing ‘Scenes From a Marriage,’ ‘Sex and the City’ style,” he added. “There was nowhere to go with it but six feet under.”

As for that scene where Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, holding him instead of calling 911 after he suffered a heart attack after riding his Peloton, Noth also felt good about that.

“One thing Michael and I agreed on: We both called it the ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ moment, which is that moment when Bonnie and Clyde are about to be eviscerated by bullets,” Noth said. “They have that look with each other, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, they both know that it’s the end.”

The character couldn’t just die solo in the bathroom.

“There had to be that last moment and no words, no corny dialogue, just a look, and I thought [King] did it so beautifully,” Noth said.

