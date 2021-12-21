Ryan Reynolds repeatedly mistaken for Ben Affleck at New York pizza place
Ryan Reynolds keeps getting mistaken for Ben Affleck and he’s totally fine with it.
The “Deadpool” star and Canadian national tresure explained the mix up during a conversation on the “Dear Hank and John” podcast.
“There’s a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years,” Reynolds said. “They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them. I feel it would not go over well if I revealed.”
“I do everything normal like everybody else,” Reynolds added. “They just think I’m Ben Affleck and they’ll ask how J.Lo is and I’m like, ‘great, good.’ I get the pizza and off I go.”
When he’s not mistaken for Affleck, he adds, he tends to get confused for Ryan Gosling, the other famous Canadian Ryan.
“Years ago, I used to play fast and a little loose more on Twitter. These days, I’m a little bit more reserved,” he said, before repeating a joke he once quipped about how to tell him apart from Gosling. “I said, ‘Well the difference is easy to spot. Ryan Gosling has blond hair and Ryan Reynolds is a [expletive].”
Reynolds said if he had starred in “The Notebook” instead of Gosling it would have been a disaster.
“That would have failed horrendously,” he said. “It would have been worse. I promise you. It would have been unwatchable.”
