Michelle Young makes a final pick on the ‘Bachelorette’

“Bachelorette” Michelle Young has chosen between the last two men standing, Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones. (Spoilers ahead.)

Even though there were some last minute concerns about Olukoya’s level of commitment, including warnings from her mother and her own doubts, Young sent Jones home.

“Here I am at the end, madly in love with you, wanting to spend the rest of my life with you and it is terrifying because this really could be it for me,” Olukoya said. “I could start the rest of my life with you and be the happiest guy in the world. I’m scared as hell.”

Young replied,”This is what I wanted.”

She said in a confessional that her fears had been “resolved” and that “I trust my heart and I think my heart is telling me that this is my person.”

Young admitted that she felt confused the morning of the final rose ceremony, saying “I have two incredible men who I am in love with and they are in love with me.”

She ended up breaking up with Jones, telling him, “It’s not that I don’t love you because I do, it’s just that my heart is pushing me in a different direction.”

Olukoya proposed, telling Young, “The very first time I met you, I knew then and there that we had a connection. That second night we were together, we talked about running away together. I’m standing in front of you right now and the feeling is the same. I want to run away with you.”

“I love you with my entire heart” she told him, saying yes to his proposal.

