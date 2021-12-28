‘Cheer’ to return to Netflix for a tear-filled Season 2

By Marianne Garvey

“Cheer” is returning for a seemingly dramatic second season.

The Netflix docuseries, which follows the cheer teams at Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College in Texas on their journey to a national competition in Daytona, Florida, will see Covid-19 upend the 2020 cheer season and a serious criminal accusations levied at one of their teammates.

Greg Whiteley, Director and Executive Producer, says of the new season, “I am a huge believer in the power of stories and telling them honestly. I believe the story is going to ultimately be the best version of itself when you are honoring what is true, and you’re not running from it.”

“The new episodes also tackle extremely difficult moments,” Whitely added.

“It was inspiring, heartbreaking, sometimes frustrating, and ultimately moving to be a part of their lives,” Whitely said. “Flying home from our last day of shooting in Daytona, I thought, ‘I cannot believe we saw what we just saw, we experienced what we just experienced.’ If we do our job right, we’re able to take the audience on that same ride.”

