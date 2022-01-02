Kodak Black arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day

By Melissa Alonso and Emma Tucker, CNN

Kodak Black was arrested Saturday in Pompano Beach, Florida, on a misdemeanor trespassing charge, according to Broward County Court records.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, has since posted bond and was released from a Broward County jail, court records show.

It’s unclear what led up to Kapri’s arrest on New Year’s Day. CNN has reached out to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the arresting agency, for details but has not yet heard back.

CNN has also reached out to Kapri’s representative for comment but has not yet heard back.

Kapri — who was raised in Pompano Beach and whose breakout hit “Tunnel Vision” became his first top 10 song on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart — has been arrested multiple times on gun and drug charges. He was indicted by a grand jury in South Carolina in 2016, accused of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In November 2019, Black was sentenced to more than three years in prison on weapons charges after he pleaded guilty to knowingly making false written statements when trying to acquire firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

In April 2019, he was arrested on separate gun and drug charges near Niagara Falls, New York, while trying to enter the US from Canada. Kapri faced allegations of criminal possession of a weapon second degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Kapri and three others were detained by US Border and Customs Protection before being arrested by police. Kapri was arraigned at a court in the town of Lewiston and remanded to Niagara County Jail on a $20,000/$40,000 cash bond. He posted bail just a day after his arrest and was seen in a video walking to a parking lot, apparently shielding his face with a fan of cash, CNN affiliate WKBW reported.

But in January 2021, former President Donald Trump commuted the rapper’s weapons sentence on his last day in office after serving just under half of his sentence, CNN has reported.

