Don’t worry, Snoop Dogg; Ben Affleck says people have messed up his last name in worse ways

Ben Affleck has no hard feelings toward Snoop Dogg.

The actor on Monday appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and opened up about the rapper’s accidental mispronunciation of his name while announcing the Golden Globe nominations last month.

“He did get the emphasis a little off, yes,” Affleck told Clarkson.

Snoop flubbed while reading the nominees for best supporting actor in a motion picture, reading Affleck’s name as “Been Aff-fleck.” Snoop was quick to apologize to the Academy Award winner.

“My fault,” Snoop said. “Sorry about that, Ben.”

Affleck, who was nominated for his role in “The Tender Bar,” said he’s long dealt with the realities of having a sometimes tricky last name.

“It’s funny because I always grew up and I thought, like, ‘Affleck? What an incredibly ugly name.’ Now it sounds like the duck commercial,” he said, referring to the commercials for the Aflac insurance company.

As a kid, Affleck added, he never understood why his parents would be so careful when spelling out their name via phone and always clarifying their name contained the letter “F as in Frank.”

“I was always like, ‘Why did they always do that?’ And I realized as I started looking through the mail we would get and it would always be like, ‘Mr. and Mrs. A-S-S-L-I-C-K,” Affleck said, eliciting laughs from Clarkson’s audience.

Safe to say there’s no bad blood between Affleck and Mr. S-N-double-O-P-D-O-double-giz-ee.

