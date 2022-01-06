The ‘Ozark’ Season 4 trailer delivers the goods

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Netflix’s “Ozark” is back for Season 4.

The final season of the hit series will feature more of Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) and Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) as they navigate their criminal enterprise in the Missouri Ozarks together.

The two are also dealing with Omar Navarro’s (Felix Solis) empire and are attempting to get out of the Ozarks.

In the trailer, Marty and Wendy try to broker an immunity deal between Navarro and the FBI. Marty’s battle with Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) gets even worse.

The final season features 14 episodes, split into two blocks of seven episodes each. The first seven will debut on Netflix on January 21. The second half will also air in 2022, but no release date has been announced yet.

Ozark’s third season debuted in 2020.

Watch the Season 4 trailer here.

