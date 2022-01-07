By Sara Spary, CNN

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together, a spokesperson for the American actor confirmed to CNN Friday.

The couple married at a ceremony in Las Vegas in February 2021. Aged 26, Shibata is 32 years younger than Cage, who turned 58 on Friday.

Little is known publicly about Cage’s relationship with Shibata, who is Japanese. According to People, the couple met in Shiga, Japan, while Cage was filming the 2021 movie “Prisoners of the Ghostland.”

The Academy Award-winning actor, who shot to fame in the 1980s and has starred in movies including “Con Air,” “Face/Off” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” has two children from previous relationships: 31-year-old Weston Coppola Cage and 16-year-old Kal-El Cage.

He has been married five times. He annulled his fourth marriage, to American makeup artist Erika Koike, after just four days in 2019.

