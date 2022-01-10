Josh Duhamel is engaged to Audra Mari

By Marianne Garvey

Josh Duhamel popped the question to former Miss World America Audra Mari and she said yes.

The actor posted the news to Instagram Saturday, writing “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!”

He shared a picture with himself holding up a handwritten note.

Mari commented on the photo, saying, “I love you!!” She shared it on her own Instagram, writing, “my heart is so happy.. I love you @joshduhamel.”

Among the well wishers was Duhamel’s ex-wife Fergie, who wrote in the comments section of his post,”Congrats!!!” The singer added six green heart emojis.

Fergie and Duhamel share a son together.

Mari was crowned Miss World America in 2016.

