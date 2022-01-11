‘Jackass Forever’ final trailer shows the guys nuttier than ever

By Marianne Garvey

Johnny Knoxville and his boys are back for one more round of hijinks in the final trailer for “Jackass Forever.”

The sequel is the fourth installment of the “Jackass” franchise, which started as a series on MTV. The trailer shows the group has upped their game with huge explosions, venomous snakes, slaps, punches, bulls, treadmills and pranks.

The official synopsis for the movie states: “Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever.”

Much of the group returns, except Ryan Dunn passed away in 2011 and Bam Margera, who had a falling out with Knoxville.

Check out the trailer here if you dare.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.