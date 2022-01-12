Will Smith and more celebrate their SAG Award nominations

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, highlighting acting work in film in television, were announced Wednesday.

A compilation of reactions from some of the nominees follows below.

Will Smith, nominated for outstanding performance by male actor in a leading role for “King Richard”

“I am humbled and honored that the Williams family trusted me with their story and that my fellow actors have given our film such a warm reception. Getting to walk in Richard’s shoes and having the opportunity, not only to show the world how misunderstood he was, but also to illuminate the true plight of this family as they paved their own road to becoming two of the most iconic names in sports history. AND to get to do it with this absolutely beautiful cast of actors – Aunjanue, Jon, Tony and the powerhouse performances by two of the best young actors I’ve ever seen on film, Saniyya and Demi! I’m beyond grateful for this experience, for this ensemble cast being recognized, and am mostly proud to play a small part in shining further light and love on the Williams family!”

Elle Fanning, outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for “The Great”

“Thank you to SAG-AFTRA. I am honored to be recognized by my peers for a role that means so much to me, alongside actors I greatly admire. ‘The Great’ is made possible by our fearless ensemble cast, our writing genius Tony McNamara, the tireless hours of our hardworking crew, and the one who raises our bar every day, Nicholas Hoult.”

Ruth Negga, outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for “Passing”

“I’m absolutely thrilled and wowed to have received a nomination from my peers and to be in such fine company! A very special thank you to two special ladies: Rebecca Hall and Tessa Thompson. Was grateful to also share the screen with my peers André Holland, Alex Skarsgård, Ashley Ware Jenkins, Bill Camp, and everyone who was part of this project. It’s a great privilege to know them and to have worked with these wildly talented artists. Major shoutouts to Nina Yang Bongiovi, Margot Hand and Forest Whitaker.”

Elisabeth Moss, outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for “The Handmaid’s Tale”

“What wonderful news this morning! Safely making Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale during the ongoing pandemic was a challenging undertaking but we are so incredibly proud of what we accomplished and receiving these SAG Award nominations is a beautiful cherry on top. I’m most especially thrilled for our cast nomination as I am lucky enough to work alongside some of the best actors in the business and I will never tire of seeing them acknowledged. Seeing them work through the lens as a director this season gave me an entirely new love and appreciation for them as artists and who they are as people. They lift me and the crew up every day!”

Troy Kotsur, outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for “CODA”

“To say I am without words is an understatement… Truly though, it was an honor to be a part of this story alongside my brilliant co-stars and director Sian. I am so grateful for all of them, and so thankful to Apple TV+ for all they have done to support this. Hopefully the recognition that this beautiful film is receiving can serve as a reminder of just how funny, complex, and powerful Deaf voices can be, and that stories with actors who happen to be Deaf can be mainstream stories. I am humbled to be nominated by SAG-AFTRA for my performance and to be nominated alongside this amazingly talented cast for the ensemble award.”

Michael Keaton, outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for “Dopesick”

“I am not going to lie; this is meaningful because this recognition may bring more people to watch DOPESICK. The show shines a light on our country’s ongoing and infuriating battle against big pharma, corruption, and, thanks to our leader, the incredibly smart, empathetic, and talented Danny Strong, it does so without judgement, recognizing the innocent victims of prescribed opioid addiction and the families who suffer in the wake of this vicious cycle. As an actor, I have a whole bunch of reasons to feel grateful and know that the company we keep matters. On DOPESICK I was fortunate to play with some real Greats: Barry Levinson, Michael Cuesta, Patricia Riggen, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, Mare Winningham, Ray McKinnon, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, Phillipa Soo, Jake McDorman, a kickass crew and producers who are best in class and kept us safe in COVID. Sometimes you get such a brilliant script, it feels like the work is done for you. Thanks to the SAG-AFTRA community and I sure hope we are able to celebrate safely together in-person.”

Juno Temple, outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for “Ted Lasso”

“I’m in complete shock and am overjoyed by this recognition from SAG. I’m thrilled for all my Ted Lasso family, most especially my dear friend and force of nature Hannah Waddingham! It means so much to be recognized by my fellow actors amongst this incredible group of women, and I’m very grateful.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.