Alec Baldwin turns over cell phone in ‘Rust’ shooting investigation

Alec Baldwin has turned over his cell phone to law enforcement officials as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust,” the Santa Fe County District Attorney’s office told CNN.

A spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to CNN the actor provided his phone to law enforcement officials in Suffolk County, New York, who have been assisting New Mexico authorities with obtaining the device.

“They will gather information off the phone and provide the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office with the evidence gathered,” said Santa Fe County Sheriff spokesperson Juan Rios.

“The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office does not yet have physical possession of the data to be retrieved off the Baldwin phone,” Rios added, but noted “this is in process.”

