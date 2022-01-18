Amy Schumer ‘feeling good’ after endometriosis surgery and liposuction

By Marianne Garvey

Amy Schumer looks strong and healthy, revealing that she finally feels good following surgery for endometriosis and liposuction.

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd(endo) @jordanternermd (lipo),” she began. “Never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!”

Schumer revealed she had a hysterectomy and her appendix removed last September after years of pain from endometriosis, a condition where the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside of it.

At the time, she said the diagnosis was a relief since she had been in so much pain.

“All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body,” she said. “I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son.”

Schumer shares a 2-year-old son, Gene, with her husband Chris Fischer.

Recently, Schumer also revealed she had the fillers in her face dissolved after she didn’t like how she looked.

“I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #Malificent [sic] thanks @drjlodnp,” Schumer captioned a photo of herself.

