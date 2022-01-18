‘I’m 60 and sexy’: Jim Carrey celebrates milestone birthday



By Hannah Ryan, CNN

Jim Carrey celebrated his 60th birthday on Monday and took to social media to remind us of the goofball humor that’s made him one of comedy’s most enduring stars over the last 30 years.

The “Dumb and Dumber” actor posted a short clip on his Twitter page to say he was feeling “60 and sexy.”

He called himself “old but gold” and jokingly saying he’d spend the evening eating creamed corn and strained peaches.

Carrey has been a titan of Hollywood’s comedy scene ever since his breakout in 1994’s “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” — a trademark, slapstick role that he has long been associated with. In the same year, he went on to star in box-office hits “The Mask” and “Dumb and Dumber.”

He developed a reputation for his offbeat, wacky performances throughout the 1990s, as he went on to play characters such as The Riddler in “Batman Forever” and a lawyer who builds his career on outlandish lies in “Liar Liar.”

Throughout the 2000s and the 2010s, Carrey remained a regular staple across popular TV and film, as he turned some of his attention to starring in children’s entertainment — from features such as “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and “Bruce Almighty.”

He’s also enjoyed a stint on “Saturday Night Live,” playing US President Joe Biden.

Most recently, he appeared on fellow Canadian The Weeknd’s latest album “Dawn FM” to narrate closing track “Phantom Regret” — a contemplative spoken-word poem.

