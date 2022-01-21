The galaxy far, far away is getting closer. ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ game debuts new trailer

By Marianne Garvey

Jedi Order rejoice: A trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ is here.

The game will be for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ lets fans use lightsabers and choose from over 300 characters to play. It spans nine “Star Wars” movies and a few spin offs.

The game is meant to appeal to kids of all ages, and will feature a Galaxy Map that grows as you visit more planets. Players can also participate in space battles in some of Star Wars’ most iconic vehicles.

The game, first announced is 2019, is now set for release on April 5 after multiple delays.

See the trailer here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.