Alec Baldwin settles case against man he had parking dispute with in 2018

By Mirna Alsharif, CNN

Alec Baldwin has settled a lawsuit about a dispute with a man over a parking spot in New York City, according to attorneys involved in the case.

The 2018 incident stemmed from an incident between the actor and Wojciech Cieszkowski, who claimed Baldwin “shoved him hard and then punched him in the jaw,” according to court documents.

Baldwin would later plead guilty to a violation of harassment in the second degree with a conditional discharge and participation in a short-term anger management program. Under New York law, a violation is not a crime.

In November 2019, Baldwin sued Cieszkowski for false imprisonment and defamation, according to court documents. Baldwin had accused Cieszkowski of exaggerating his injuries, saying that while Cieszkowski accused the actor of “shoving him hard in the chest with both hands,” Baldwin only lightly pushed the man with one hand.

Baldwin admitted to pushing Cieszkowski a second time but maintained he did not punch him.

Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, and Cieszkowski attorney, Douglas Lieb, released a joint statement on the settlement.

“Alec Baldwin and Wojciech Cieszkowski have agreed to resolve all litigation concerning the incident that occurred between them on November 2, 2018,” the statement read. “The terms of the resolution are private and confidential. Neither party will have any further comment.”

This is not the only legal battle Baldwin is embroiled in.

Last month, the actor turned over his cell phone to law enforcement officials as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.” He is also being sued by a crew member for negligence.

Baldwin said he believed the gun did not have live rounds in it, according to court documents. His attorney has said Baldwin is cooperating with authorities in the investigation of the shooting.

Baldwin had previously said he would “never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger,” during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in December.

Baldwin is also being sued for defamation and negligence by the family of a fallen Marine after comments he made about one family member’s presence outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to a suit filed in January in the US District Court for the District of Wyoming.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Kristina Sgueglia, Augusta Anthony and Chloe Melas contributed to this report.