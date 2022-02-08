Brit Awards 2022: See the full list of winners
By Marianne Garvey
Adele and Ed Sheeran are among the top contenders for the 2022 Brit Awards, with four nominations each.
The awards will be presented on Feb. 8 at the O2 Arena in London along with with an all-star lineup of performers and nominees. The show can be streamed on YouTube starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.
See below for the full list of nominees. Winners will be updated throughout the show.
Artist of the year
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
Brits Rising Star
Holly Humberstone
Bree Runway
Lola Young
Song of the year
A1 & J1, “Latest Trends”
Adele, “Easy on Me” *WINNER
Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, “Don’t Play Asylum”
Becky Hill & David Guetta, “Remember”
Central Cee, “Obsessed With You”
Dave featuring Stormzy, “Clash”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta, “Bed”
KSI, “Holiday”
Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted, “Wellerman”
Riton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman, “Friday”
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, “Body”
Tom Grennan, “Little Bit of Love”
Best new artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Album of the year
Adele, “30”
Dave, “We’re All Alone in This Together”
Ed Sheeran, “=”
Little Simz, “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert”
Sam Fender, “Seventeen Going Under”
Rock, alternative
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender *WINNER
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Hip-hop, rap
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Dance
Becky Hill *WINNER
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Pop, R&B
Adele
Dua Lipa *WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
International artist
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
International group
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
The War on Drugs
Best Group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice *WINNER
International song of the year
ATB, Topic, A7S, “Your Love (9PM)”
Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
Ckay, “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)”
Doja Cat featuring SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Drake featuring Lil Baby, “Girls Want Girls”
Galantis, Guetta, Little Mix, “Heartbreak Anthem”
Jonasu, “Black Magic”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Tjay & 6lack, “Calling My Phone”
Måneskin, “I Wanna Be Your Slave”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U” *WINNER
Polo G, “Rapstar”
Tiësto, “The Business”
The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments