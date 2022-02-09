Liam Neeson ‘fell in love’ with a woman but she was ‘taken’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Liam Neeson said he found love on the set of his latest film “Blacklight.”

Just one problem: She was “taken.”

The actor was promoting his film on the Australian morning show “Sunrise” when he shared the story.

“I loved Melbourne, I loved our Australian crew,” Neeson said. “Every department was superb but they were their own people, do you know what I mean?”

He then revealed, “I made a couple of pals and fell in love once while I was there, but she was taken.”

Neeson did not disclose who she was, but did say he would return to Australia one day.

“I look forward to going back. I really do,” he said.

Comedian Amy Schumer commented on social media that Neeson’s crush story could serve as the premise for another movie.

The actress shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline and referenced the actor’s action franchise, “Taken 4?”

Neeson was married to actress Natasha Richardson from 1994 to 2009. Richardson died after a skiing accident in Canada. The two share two sons, Micheál, 26, and Daniel, 25.

