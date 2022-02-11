Eve welcomes first child

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Eve has introduced her son to the world.

The rapper, actress and former host of “The Talk” welcomed her first child with her husband, entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper.

Eve announced the news along with a photo of the baby sleeping peacefully on her verified Instagram account.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022,” the caption read. “Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Words can’t describe this feeling.”

The pair married in 2014. Eve told People magazine in 2020 that quarantining during the pandemic had brought them closer.

“This is gonna sound so cheesy — and I swear I apologize because I’m not a romantic — but it has solidified why I fell in love with him,” she said. “It brought us closer together, and it made me realize, ‘Wow, we chose each other, and this is a great choice.'”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.