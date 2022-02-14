Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ trailer starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya is here
By Chloe Melas, CNN
Jordan Peele has another movie bound to give you a fright.
The director, who rose to fame for his hit 2017 film “Get Out,” has released a trailer for his upcoming horror movie, “Nope.”
The film starts Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, where they are playing characters who are working on a horse ranch in Hollywood.
Peele has a penchant for making scary flicks, in 2019 he released the horror film “Us.”
“I had this weird love-hate where I would if I got to sneak a horror movie at a friend’s house, there was nothing more I would want to do,” Peele told NPR in 2019. “Then, of course, it would keep me up at night.”
“Nope” debuts in theaters July 22.
