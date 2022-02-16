Verzuz announces viewer paywall, Swizz Beatz steps in

By Marianne Garvey

Verzuz will still be free to watch after backlash over plans to add a paywall to view the live-streaming “battles” between recording artists.

The streams are competing performances by pairs of legendary artists in Hip-Hop and R&B. It became popular during the pandemic.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland produce the battles.

After Verzuz partnered with Triller it was announced that fans would have to pay to watch the next battle, and that viewers would have to sign up for a subscription with the service.

Not so, Swizz Beatz corrected, who said on Instagram that Verzuz will remain on IG Live.

“See y’all rite here tomorrow on insta @verzuztv,” he wrote, adding, “You can also watch in HD on verzuztv.com. I was out the country don’t ask me who did it. It’s fixed.”

