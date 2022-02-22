‘AGT: Extreme’ premieres and shocks judges with daring stunts

By Chloe Melas, CNN

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” brought the unexpected during its Monday night premiere.

From an unbelievable drone show to cage riders, the contestants left the judges speechless at times.

The judges are Simon Cowell, the creator of the competition series, WWE star Nikki Bella, as well as “X Games” champion Travis Pastrana.

One contestant that set the bar high, quite literally, was Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, 29, who attempted to land a terrifying ramp jump while in a wheelchair. Fotheringham has from Spina bifida. Bella was so impressed that she hit the Golden Buzzer, sending him through to the final round.

“You define why we made this show,” Cowell said to Fotheringham. “This is what we were looking for. You are an amazing person. You have every chance in winning this.”

There are a total of four episodes and the winner will walk away with half a million dollars.

