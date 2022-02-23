Rosie O’Donnell thought Priyanka Chopra was Deepak’s daughter

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Rosie O’Donnell has issued an apology to Nick Jonas and “the Chopra wife.”

The former talk show host shared on TikTok that she recently embarrassed her son, his girlfriend and friend Fran Drescher during an outing at Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

Seated next to them, O’Donnell said, was Jonas and his wife, actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, though O’Donnell never actually says Chopra Jonas’ first name in the video.

O’Donnell said she “always assumed” that Chopra Jonas was author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra’s daughter.

“So when I said, ‘Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in Kingdom’ and ‘Hi [to Chopra Jonas]I know your dad.’ She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ I’m like, ‘Deepak,’ ” O’Donnell said. “She’s like, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name.'”

O’Donnell said she felt ” so embarrassed” before asking her TikTok followers if she was the only one who thought that.

Her son weighed in off camera with “You had one job!”

“To Nick Jonas I apologize and to the Chopra wife I apologize too,” said O’Donnell.

Physician Ashok Chopra was the father of Chopra Jonas. He died in 2013 at the age of 62 following a battle with cancer.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.