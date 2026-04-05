Breezes to start the week ahead of bigger cooldown

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Happy Easter! It's been gorgeous this Sunday across the valley. It's stayed calm and dry, though some upper level clouds continue to filter in and out of our area. Temperatures so far have been in the 90s.

Looking ahead to the start of your workweek, we're tracking some increasing onshore flow. That should help usher in some westerly breezes in the ballpark of 20 MPH gusts in Palm Springs, with stronger gusts, as per usual, through the passes. Areas like Whitewater could see gusts closer to 40 MPH.

The winds will generally be calmer in the morning, then increase into the afternoon and evening, especially around dinnertime.

We're also going to see some less dry air. Our dew point temperatures tomorrow should rise back into the 30s and 40s (compared to the single-digits we were seeing late last week and this weekend).

Daytime highs tomorrow should be in the low 90s. I wouldn't be surprised if the winds knock us down a degree or two.

Highs remain pretty consistent through the first half of the week ahead of a bigger pattern change into the weekend. A low pressure system moves in, likely bringing breezier and cooler weather. There are decent chances for rain centered on Saturday/Sunday for areas to our west, with only low chances for the desert. We're still keeping a close eye on any impacts, especially as Coachella rolls into town. Right now, it looks more like a cooler and windier Weekend One in Indio.

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