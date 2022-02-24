Cheryl Burke confirms split from husband Matthew Lawrence

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Celebrity dancer Cheryl Burke has confirmed reports that she and husband Matthew Lawrence are going their separate ways.

In a post on her official Instagram account, Burke, known for her work on “Dancing With the Stars,” asked for “understanding and privacy” as she deals with this personal issue.

“I know I have always said that I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there isn’t really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” she wrote. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy.”

She also thanked her fans for “all the kind words & support you’ve given me.”

In addition to her television work, Burke hosts a podcast.

Lawrence, to whom she’s been married since 2019, is best known for his appearance on the ’90s TV program “Boy Meets World” and his work as a child actor.

According to People magazine, Burke filed for divorce on February 18.

The-CNN-Wire

