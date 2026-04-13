Skip to Content
Weather

Breezes Today, Sunny & Warmer this Week

By
Published 3:32 PM

Scattered showers will remain possible across Southern California through this evening, though the desert looks unlikely to see any measurable rainfall—especially as drier air moves in for the second half of the day. Gusty west winds continue to be the bigger story, with stronger gusts near mountain passes. 

Temperatures begin to rebound tomorrow, bumping up about 10 degrees, returning to near seasonal averages with skies clearing and more sunshine on tap.

A gradual warming trend will continue through the next few days, with mostly sunny and dry conditions expected Wednesday. 

Winds will pick up again late week, Thursday into Friday as another system passes to the north, though impacts look limited to breezy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures. 

Looking ahead to the Weekend 2 of Coachella festivities, we begin to see another subtle warming, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and near 90. 

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Boer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.