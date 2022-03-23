‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ first trailer is here with new music from Taylor Swift
By Marianne Garvey
The long anticipated trailer for the movie version of “Where the Crawdads Sing” has arrived.
“Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in the adaptation of Delia Owens’ hit 2018 novel. Taylor Swift’s new song “Carolina” is featured in the trailer.
Edgar-Jones plays Kya, a girl left by her family to fend for herself in the North Carolina marshes. As she lives a private life, she falls for a local boy she is then accused of killing.
“Being isolated was one thing; being hunted, quite another,” says in a voiceover in the trailer.
Swift posted the news of the music to Instagram on Tuesday, adding that she loved the book.
“As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side,” she wrote. “I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”
She added, “You’ll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!”
Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine produced “Crawdads.”
See the trailer here.
