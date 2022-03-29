The Oscars slap controversy seems right for a ‘Red Table Talk’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

For more than 15 years, Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union had been engaged in a feud.

We know this because the two stars appeared together on Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” in 2018 to discuss it.

“This is a very special show for me because what I decided to do was make this about creating a new girlfriend,” Pinkett Smith said during the episode. “Gab and I, we had a bit of a break. We don’t know how and she’s been open to this healing, she’s been open to this conversation.”

Healing and reconciliation have been popular themes on the buzzy digital series.

For that reason, there’s chatter that a future episode of “Red Table Talk” may focus on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage during the Academy Awards after he joked about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

That speculation was heightened Tuesday, when Pinkett Smith posted on her verified Instagram account, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

The language is similar to a tweet she posted in July 2020, announcing that she would be discussing on her show what turned out to be her “entanglement” with singer August Alsina during a rough patch in her marriage to Smith.

“There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table,” Pinkett Smith posted at the time.

Pinkett Smith, along with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith, have turned “Red Table Talk” into the place for some to share their experience in the midst of — or after — controversy.

That’s what Jordyn Woods did when the former close friend of Kylie Jenner found herself accused of cheating with professional basketball player Tristan Thompson, who has a young daughter with Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Social media influencer Olivia Jade also appeared on “Red Table Talk” after her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, were convicted for their participation in a college admissions scandal.

As for the controversy Pinkett Smith and her husband currently find themselves in, Smith has apologized but Rock has yet to publicly comment about the Oscars incident as of Tuesday.

CNN has reached out to reps for Pinkett Smith and “Red Table Talk” for comment.

