Bruce Willis’ wife Emma shares video and photos of him

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis got back to nature recently.

Heming Willis shared a video Tuesday on her Instagram Stories of her husband walking near a river with her and their 10-year-old daughter Mabel.

She also posted photos on her verified Instagram of her and a smiling Willis posing in nature.

“Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat #offthegrid” read the caption of the photos she credited as taken by Mabel.

Willis has stepped away from his acting career as he deals with aphasia which is affecting his cognitive abilities.

Aphasia affects a person’s ability to communicate, making it difficult to write, speak and sometimes process what others are saying.

