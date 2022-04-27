Megan Fox has a blood drinking ritual with Machine Gun Kelly and thinks social media is ‘sinister’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Megan Fox would like to clear up what people think about her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drinking each other’s blood.

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” she told Glamour UK. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Fox is on the cover of the April issue of the magazine and said she’s into astrology, metaphysical practices, meditations, as well as new and full moon practices.

When she and Kelly do a blood ritual, she said, for her “it’s a passage or it is used for a reason.”

“And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it,'” Fox said. “He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.'”

The pair are friends with another engaged couple, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, but Fox said they don’t hang out as much as people may believe.

“They’re magnetic,” she said about the pair. “So nobody’s really interacting with them too much, because they’re just stuck.”

Plus, between the two couples there are quite a few children. Fox joked that doesn’t leave much time for double dates.

Fox got emotional during the interview talking about her three sons and how she talked to them about gender identity given that her oldest, Noah, started wearing dresses when he was two years old, she said.

According to Fox, she said she “bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is. Some of the books are written by transgender children.”

“Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality,” she said. “So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

Fox said she keeps her children off of social media, which she thinks is “sinister,” though she acknowledged she has accounts herself that someone runs for her.

