Michelle Pfeiffer would consider playing Catwoman again

These days it feels like everything is coming back, so why not Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman?

In a recently published interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said she’s not against the idea.

“It would depend on the context but, yeah, I’d consider it,” said Pfeiffer.

It sounds like that wouldn’t make Michael Keaton, who played opposite Pfeiffer in that role n 1992’s “Batman Returns,” unhappy.

“She pulled off the almost impossible combo of sexy, ironic, tragic, dangerous and just plain good,” he told the publication.

Pfeiffer is currently starring as Betty Ford in the Showtime series “The First Lady.”

And while her career may have seemed to have slowed down years ago, she said in the interview that she was simply focused on parenting her children with her writer and producer husband, David E. Kelley.

“I would start to hear that I had retired and I’d be like, ‘Wait, no,'” Pfeiffer said.

For the record, at the time of the interview she said she had not yet seen Zoë Kravitz’s as Catwoman in “The Batman” as Pfeiffer said she wasn’t yet comfortable enough to return to sitting in a movie theater due to the pandemic.

