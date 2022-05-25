Josh Duggar sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for child pornography conviction

By Sonia Moghe and Jenn Selva, CNN

An Arkansas federal judge sentenced former reality TV star Josh Duggar to more than 12 years in federal prison on Wednesday, according to court documents.

US District Judge Timothy Brooks also sentenced Duggar to 20 years of supervised release, a $10,000 fine and is ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors during supervised release.

Duggar was found guilty by a jury of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography in December.

CNN has reached out to Duggar’s attorney for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Duggar is the oldest son of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, whose family and devout Christian lifestyle were the subject of the TLC show “19 Kids and Counting.”

The show was canceled in 2015 in the wake of allegations that Josh Duggar had molested girls as a teen, including two of his sisters, Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard, who spoke about the allegations in an interview with Fox News.

He was never charged in relation to those allegations.

Duggar shares seven children with his wife, Anna.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.